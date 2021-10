Jingle Ball Tour 2021 to Feature Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat & More | Billboard News

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is returning this holiday season.

The live radio show will hit 10 markets across the country with superstar acts including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Jonas Brothers, Megan Thee Stallion and many more.