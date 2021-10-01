6 Fun Facts About Tacos (National Taco Day, Oct. 4)

In honor of National Taco Day, , here are six fun facts you may not have known about tacos.

1, Most experts agree that tacos were invented some time between 1,000 and 500 B.C. 2.

, The first mention of the word “taco” in the United States was in 1905.

3, The first taco truck opened up in New York in 1966.

4.

, Americans reportedly eat a total of 4.5 billion tacos every year.

5.

, The word “taco” roughly translates to “light lunch.”.

6.

, In 2003 the world’s largest flour taco was made, weighing 1,654 pounds and measuring 35.9 feet in length