6 Fun Facts About Tacos (National Taco Day, Oct. 4)

6 , Fun Facts, About Tacos.
In honor of National Taco Day, , here are six fun facts you may not have known about tacos.
.
1, Most experts agree that tacos were invented some time between 1,000 and 500 B.C. 2.
, The first mention of the word “taco” in the United States was in 1905.
.
3, The first taco truck opened up in New York in 1966.
.
4.
, Americans reportedly eat a total of 4.5 billion tacos every year.
5.
, The word “taco” roughly translates to “light lunch.”.
6.
, In 2003 the world’s largest flour taco was made, weighing 1,654 pounds and measuring 35.9 feet in length