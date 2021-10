CWA workers at Catholic Health's Mercy Hospital begin strike after contract negotiations break down overnight

HAVE JUST ENTERED THE 12THHOUR OF THEIR STRIKE.GOOD EVENING ONCE AGAIN --TODAY - NEARLY TWO-THOUSANDWORKERS AT MERCY HOSPITALWALKED OUT... AS THEIRUNION... NEGOTIATES A NEW DEALWITH CATHOLIC HEALTH.

BOTHPARTIES HAVE BEEN AT THENEGOTIATING TABLE FOR MORETHAN EIGHTEEN DAYS NOW.

THEUNION IS DEMANDING BETTERPAY... MORE STAFF... ANDBETTER WORKING CONDITIONS.CATHOLIC HEALTH IS PROPOSING ANEW FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT.

ITWOULD INCLUDE RAISES UP TOTWENTY-FIVE PERCENT.

THEHEALTH CARE SYSTEM WOULD ALSOADD 230 NEW POSITIONS.THAT PROPOSAL FROM CATHOLICHEALTH... WAS FIRST MADEPUBLIC ABOUT TWENTY-FOUR HOURSAGO.

BUT AFTER HOURS AT THETABLE -- TALKS BEGAN TO BREAKDOWN... ABOUT THREE- THIRTYTHIS MORNING.

AND THEN - ATSIX A-M.... THE STRIKEOFFICIALLY BEGAN... WITHWORKERS WALKING OUT.REPORTER HANNAH BUEHLER --LEADING OFF OUR COVERAGETONIGHT -- JOINING US LIVEOUTSIDE MERCY HOSPITAL.YOU HEAR CHANTS YOU HEAR HONKSTHIS IS THE SCENE OUTSIDEMERCY HOSPITAL AND A STRIKEHAS BEEN WAGED AGAINSTCATHOLIC HEALTH SINCE 6 :00THIS MORNING THE TWO SIDES&UNABLE TO COME TO AN EARLYMORNING AGREEMENT INBARGAINING DESPITE A 33MILLION DOLLAR COMPENSATIONPLAN THAT CATHOLIC HEALTH SAYSWAS PRESENTED TO THE CWA EARLYTHIS MORNINIGTHE KEY FACTORS FOR THOSESTRIKING TODAY: FAIR WAGESMORE STAFFING BENEFITSWE ASKED THEM TO PULL THE 10DAY STRIKE NOTICE BECAUSEWE'RE SO CLOSE LET'S TAKE 2MORE DAYS AND THE UNION LEFTCATHOLIC HEALTH CEO MARKSULLIVAN SAYS AT 3:30 AMCATHOLIC HEALTH PRESENTED A 33MILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT TOADDRESS THE UNION'S ISSUES OFSTAFFING AND WAGES MARKSULLIVAN SAYS THE PAY INCREASEWOULD OUT 20 MILLION DOLLARSINTO STAFFING NEEDS AND GIVERAISES BETWEEN 2% AND 32% TOEMPLOYEES BUT THE CWA CALLSTHIS*BUL* AND SAYS THEY'VEBEEN BARGAINING IN GOOD FAITHWITH CATHOLIC HEALTH SINCEFEBRUARY AND SULLIVAN'S LASTMINUTE PITCH IN ATTEMPT TOSTOP A STRIKE IS INSULTINGIF WE ARE GOIBNG TO DO THIS WEARE GOING TO DO IT RIGHT WE'REWILLING TO GO BACK TO THETABLE AND WE'RE WILLING TOWORK BUT THROWING A COUPLE OFBUCKS AT US AT THE 11TH HOURAND THINKING WE CAN BE BOUGHTOFF ON OUR MAIN ISSUE ISCOMPLETELY WRONG CWA UNIONMEMBERS CALL THE HOSPITAL'SADMINISTRATION*OUT OF TOUC*AND*TONE DEA* PERHAPS THEMOST IMPORTANT TO THE CWA ISMORE STAFFING- THEY SAYCONFITIONS INSIDE THE HOSPITALARE HORRIFYING BECAUSE OFSHORT STAFF&..

CWA LEADERS SAYTHEY'RE STILL FAR FROMREACHING A DEAL.

AND THISSTRIKE HITS HOMEOUTCUE: WHEN THEIR LOVED ONESCAN'T BE THERE SO FAR NOAGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED ANDNO DATE HAS BEEN SET FORFURTHER BARGAINING CATHOLICHEALTH SAYS IT'S SPENDINGMILLIONS OF DOLLARS BRINGINGIN TEMPORARY WORKERS} ONE OF THE BIGGEST STICKINGPOINT IN THIS LABOR BATTLE ISABOUT SAFE STAFFING LEVELSINSIDE MERCY HOSPITAL.

THEUNION SAYS THERE ARE NOTENOUGH NURSES TO HANDLE THEPATIENT LOAD AND ARE DEMANDINGBETTER*NURSE- TO-PATIEN*RATIOS

"IT'S DANGEROUS...ONENURSE TO TEN PATIENTS THAT AREPARALYZED&IT'S JUSTRIDICULOUS& YOU CAN'T MOTH