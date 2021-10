Squid Game on Netflix with Lee Jung-jae | Behind the Scenes

Go behind the scenes of the Netflix survival series Squid Game Season 1, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

It stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryoung.

Squid Game Season 1 Release Date: September 17, 2021 on Netflix