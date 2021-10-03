Rocky IV Rocky vs. Drago The Ultimate Director’s Cut

Rocky IV Rocky vs.

Drago The Ultimate Director’s Cut Trailer - Plot synopsis: The most triumphant sports-drama franchise in history returns with a new look in ROCKY VS.

DRAGO: THE ULTIMATE DIRECTOR'S CUT.

This live event is coming to movie theaters for one night only and includes an introduction and Q&A with Sylvester Stallone!

Director, Writer and star SYLVESTER STALLONE masterfully reshapes ROCKY IV, delivering 40 minutes of never-before-seen footage.

With more intense fight scenes, world heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa (Stallone) defends his title once again, this time against Drago (Dolph Lundgren), a six-foot-four, 261-pound fighter who has the backing of the Soviet Union.

Directed by Sylvester Stallone starring Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Carl Weathers, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Brigitte Nielsen release date November 11, 2021 (one-night-only, in-theater event, via Fathom), November 12, 2021 (on VOD)