Rolling the dice on fourth down leads to Rebels loss to Alabama

It was tough day for the Ole Miss Rebels as they faces number one Alabama in their house.

Ole Miss lost 42-21.

The Rebels were shutdown offensively in the first half as they trailed 28-0 at the break.

They could not stop the run either.

Brian Robinson Jr ran for 171 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

Another factor that made it really tough were the decisions to go for it on 4th down deep in their own territory.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin explains why they did it as Nick Niehaus has the recap from Tuscaloosa.