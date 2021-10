Monday 7 a.m. COVID-19 update

PANDICEMWE ARE EXPECTING AN UPDATE FROMBOTH KANSAS ANMID SSOURI ON EACHSTATE'S VACCINE ROLLOUT.ON FRIDAYKANSAS REPORTED MOR THAN 2.9MILLION DOSES HAVE BEENADMINISTERED.AROUND 52% OF KANSANS HAVESTARTED THE VACCINATION PROCESS.47% ARE FULLY VACCINATED.IN MISSOURITHE STATE REPORTED SUNDAY -MORE THAN 6.1 MILLION DOSES HAVEAROUND 54% OF MISSOURIANS HAVERECEIVED AT LEAST ONE SHOT.AROUND 48% ARE FULLY VACCINATED.THE KANSAS CITY V.A.

MEDICALCENTER OFFERED THE PFIZERCOVID-19 VACCINE BOOERST SHOTTHIS PAST WEEKEND.IT WAS AVAILABLE FOR VETERANS,THREI FAMILIES AND CAREGIVERS.THE V.A.

HAD A DRIVE-TUHRVACCINE CLINIC SUNDAY AT THECENTER ON LINWOOD BOULEVARD.THEY WANTED TO MAKE IT EASY FORVETERANS TO GET THEIR SHOT.WORKERS AT THE CLINIC SAY EVERYSHOT THEY GIVE IS A VIORCTMINI-CELEBRATION MAKES THEBIGGEST DIFFERENCE.THE V.A.

WILL HAVE MORE BOTEOSCLINICS THIS WK.EVERY PERSON WE CAN GET TTHAFIRST AND SECOND DOSE MESAK THEBIGGEST DIFFERENCE.ROB: THE V.A.

WILL HAVE MOREBOOSTER CLINICS THIS WEEK.THEY'RE HAPPENING WEDNESDAYTHROUGH FRIDAY.VETSAN C COME BETWEEN 9 AND 3 TOGET THE THIRD PFIZER SHOT IFTHEY ARE ELIGIBLE.RIGHT NOW, THE NUMBERSRE AFALLING.NATIONWIDE, THERE IS A NOTABLEDROP IN COVID-19HOSPITALIZATNSIO FOR THE FIRSTTIME IN THREE MONTHS.BUAST ABC'S DAN LIEBERMAN TELLSUS HEALTH OFFICIALS WARN WE'RENOT IN THE CLEAR YET.REPORTER: WITH THE U.S. DEATHTOLL FROM COVID-NOW MOREHA T700,000VACCINE MANDATES GOING INTOEFFECT TODAY THAT WILL COST MESOPEOPLE THEIR JOBS IF THEY DON?HAVE AT LEAST ONE SHOT.