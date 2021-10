Colorado Springs Indigenous activists shine light on cold cases

STORIES IN A NEW SERIES WE'RELAUNCHING HERE AT NEWS FIVE --CALLED "TWO AMERICAS." IN THISSERIES, WE'RE EXPLORINGDIFFERENT VIEWPOINTSND AHIGHLIGHTING ISSUES IMPACTINGCOMMUNITIES THAT YOU MAY NOTKNOW ABO.

UTFOR INSTANCE -- A LOCAL ADVOCYCAPROGRAM FOR INDIGENOUS PEOPLESAYS THERE'S NOT ENOUGH DATAO TFULLY UNDERSTAND HOW MANYINDIGENOUS PEOPLE ARE MISSING ORHAVE BEEN MURDERED THROUOUGHTTHE COUNTRY.BUT -- SAYS THAT NUMBER ISLIKELY UNDER-REPORTED -- SAYINGTHERE ARE MANY INSTANCES WHERELAW ENFORCEMENT DOESOT NACCURATELY IDENTIFY SOMEONASEINDIGENOUS.A STUDY OUT OF SEATTLE FNDOUTHAT AS OF 20-16 -- THERE WERENEARLY SIX-THOUSAND REPORTS OFMISSING INDIGENOUS PEOPLE INHE TNATIONAL CRIME INFORMATIONCENTER...BUT AT THE SAME TIME, THE U-SDEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE'S FEDEL RAMISSING PERSON'S DATABASE --ONLY LOGGED OVER ONE HUNDRED."THIS IS A CRISIS.THIS IS GENOCIDE IF YOU LOOK ATOUR PEOPLE, THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLEWHO ARE COMING UP MISSING.SO THERE NEEDS TO BE THAT MESAFIRE LIT FOR ALL OF THESEPEOPLE, AND NOT JUST CHERRYPICKED."ALL DAY TODAY ON NEWS 5...OUR COLETTE BORDELON ISEXAMINING THE DISCREPANCIESBEEETWN HOW OUR NATION RESPONDSTO MISSING AND MURDEREDINDIGENOUS PEOPL..E.COMPARED TO WHITE PEOPLE, IN THESAME SITUATION.SHE'LL TAKE YOU DOWNTOWN TS HIAFTERNOON -- AND SHOW YOU AMURAL YOU MAY DRIVE BY EVERY DAY-- WITHOUT KNONGWI THE MEANING,BEHINDT.

