Patel promises inquiry into police after Everard murder

Home Secretary Priti Patel promises an independent inquiry into the "systematic failures" that allowed Sarah Everard's murderer to be employed by the police.

Refusing to say his name, she says that though the government will always back the "brave men and women" of the police, the public need answers.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn