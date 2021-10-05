More Than 200,000 Children Were Sexually Abused by French Catholic Clergy Since 1950, Report Finds
An investigation into sexual abuse allegations in the French Catholic church found that an estimated 216,000 children were victims of abuse by clergy since 1950.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.