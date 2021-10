Cody Rigsby Channelled Britney Spears' 'Resilience' On 'DWTS'

While chatting virtually with ET Canada, Cody Rigsby and his pro-dancing partner Cheryl Burke open up about Britney Spears' night on "Dancing With The Stars" and how they were channelling her "resilience" during their performance.

"Dancing With The Stars" airs Mondays at 8 p.m.

ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv.com.