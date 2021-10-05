Baltimore County to host free weekend flu vaccine clinics

Baltimore County is getting ready to host their annual free Super Weekend Flu Clinics.

BALTIMORE COUNTYWILL HOST ITS ANNUAL FREESUPER WEEKEND FLU CLINICS.THIS YEAR'S CLINICS WILLE BOCTOBER 16th AND 17th AT SEVENLOCATIONS THROHOUGUT THECOUNTY.

VACCINES ARE FREE.

THECOUNTY IS ENCOURAGING TM HEFOREVERYONE SIX MONTHS AND OLDER.EXPERTS SAY FLU VACCINES NCAHELP THE COUNTY OFFS AETPOTENTIALLY AGGRESSIVE FLUSEASON DURING THE ONGOINGPANDEMIC.... "We need to doeverythinge wcan to stop boththe spread of COVID and theflu.

We know that getting theflu can be a miserableexperience causing fever,chills, cough, congestion, andother symptom.

In meso cases,unfortunately, the flu canalso lead to hospitalization oreven death." APPOINTMENTS AREREQUIRED.

THEY'RE AVAILABLEFROM 9 TO NOON CHEA D