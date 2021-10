M Fathima Beevi became the first woman SC judge in India in 1989 | Oct 5 History | Oneindia News

On this day, in 1989, M Fathima Beevi was appointed as the first woman judge in India; On this day, in 1893 renowned astrophysicist, Meghnad Saha was born; Today marks the 11th year since Instagram was launched on Apple’s mobile operating system in October 2010.

