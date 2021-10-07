How to spot and report animal abuse

Upper s.A WEST MICHIGAN MAN IS IN POLICECUSTODY AND FACING A CRUELTYCHARGE TONIGHT,AFTER A VIRAL VIDEO APPEARS TOSHOW HIM PUNCHING A DOG MULTLEIPTIS.MEFOX17’S MARISA OBERLE ISSPEAKING TO ANIMAL ADVOCATES...ON HOW TO SPOT MISTREATMENT...AND REPORT IT.SHE’S LIVE IN THE NEWSROOM WITHTHOSE DETAILS - MARISA?JANICE, AARON -THAT VEOID IS NOT IN OUR STO,RYBUT IT’S DIFFICULT TO WATCH.IN IT, YOU SEE A MAN -WHO POLICE SAY IS JON WILCOX -YELLING FOR A GOLDEN RETRIEVERTO COME OVER.HE THEN REACHES DOWN AND BEGINSHITTING THE DOG BEFORE CARRYINGIT OFF.A FORMER KENT COUNTY ANIMALCONTROL OFFICER CALLEDHESITUATION, "HORRIBLE."IN THE CARE OF KENT COUNTYANIMAL CONTROL,A WEST MICHIGAN DOG IS SAFE,DAYS AFTER A VIDEO WENT VIRAL,SHOWING THE GOLD RENETRIEVERREPEATEDLY PUNCHED.OFFICERS ON WEDNESDAY TOOK ITAWAY FROM 25-YEAR-OLD JONWILCOX,WHO NOW FACES ONE COUNT OFCRUELTY TO AN ANIMAL.3:06 "Animals can’t make theirown report, so you have to have,in a situation like this,bystanders.

Somebody that’sgoing to see that then talk tothe police, tell them what theysaw."PROSECUTOR CHRIS BECKER YSSA HISOFFICE BROUGHT FORTH THEINDICTMENT FOLLOWING ANINVESTIGATION.WILCOX COULD SPEND TIME IN JAIL,BE FINED, OR SENTENCED TOCOMMUNITY SERVICE IF CONVICTED.3:40 "People sympathize foranimals.

They are somethingwhether it be thought of as afamily member if it’s your ownpersonal pet or just that,they’re an animal, they’redefenseless, they needhe the."lpthe help."ITS THE SIXTH CHARGE ISSUED THISYEAR UP FROM THREE IN 20-20.ANDY SELTZ -WHO WORKED AT KENT COUNTY ANIMALCONTROL FOR TWO YEARS AND NOWLEADS CRUELTY AND NEGLECTINVESTIGATIONS THROUGHOUTDETROIT -SA PYSEOPLE SHOULD TAKE COMFORTIN THOSE NUMBERS, DESPE ITMOREFAMILIES ADOPTING DURING THEPANDEMIC.11:10 "It’s an uptick because wehad a lull for a while and nowthings are getting back tonormal as far as people beingout and about and reportingthese types of incidents."SELTZ SAYS SIGNS OF MISTREATNTMEMOST OFTEN INCLUDE,PETS FLINCHING WHEN THE ABUSERMOVES OR IS AROUND -AND A LACK OF BASIC NES,LIKE FOOD, WATER, OR SHELTER,ESPECIALLY WHEN OUTSIDE.11:38 "For the animal itself,it’s horrible."11:52 "Similar to our humanrelationships, it’s going to bethe same thing with your animal.They don’t trust you, so it’snever going to be a gorelationship within that home.relationship within that tbeogood you, so it’s never going tobe a good relationship whiitthat home.IF SOMEONE SEES OR SUSPECTSWRONGDOING, HE ENCOURAGES PEOPLETO REPORT .IT13:17 "Those animals rely yonfor a good quality of life andif we’re not providing that andwe’re breaking that bondsomethings wrong.

We gotta comeforward, we gottada dress that,it’s the right thing to do."AND SELTZ SAYS A COUNTY ANALIMCONTROL IS THE BEST PLACE TOCALL IF YOU SUSPECT ANIMAL ABUSEOR NEGLECT.FOR COTIUNES WITHOUT ONE, HESAYS THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE ORLOCAL POLICE DEPARTMENTS USULYALHANDLE THE CALLS.HIS ORGANIZATION CAN ALSO HELPEVEN THOUGH IT’S BASED ONHE TEAST SIDE.AS FOR THE DOG IN THIS CAS