Fall for Greenville’s biggest visitors have arrived

THEIR LOVED ONES HOME.WELL, ONE OF THE UPSTATE’SLARGEST FESTIVALS IS BACK THISWEEKEND AFTER GOING VIRTUAL LASTYEAR RENEE WUNDERLICH JOINS HISLIVE FROM DOWNTOWN GREENVILLEWHERE SOME OF THE FALL FORGREENVILLE’S BIGGEST VISITORSHAVE ALREADY ARRIVED RENEE.ABSOLUTELY NIGEL, AND THEY’REHERE BEHIND ME NOW FALL FORGREENVILLE MEANS FOLKS ARE GOINGTO BE ABLE TO ENJOY FOOD ANDMUSIC AND THIS YEAR THEY’REGOING TO BE ABLE TO MEET THEFAMOUS BUDWEISER CLYDESDALES ANDTHESE HORSES ARREIV TODAY FROMSPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS.THAT IS A 14-HOUR TREK FOLKS ARESETTING UP HERE AT THE CORNER OFMCBEE IN MAINE.THEY’RE ALL SET NOW, THEY EVENHAVE CHANDELIERS, WHICH ISPRETTY CRAZY FALL FOR FORGREENVILLE KICKS OFF WITH ACONCERTOT MORROW.NIGHT, AND THEN ALL THE FOODWILL BE AVAILLEAB STARTINGFRIDAY AT NOON NOW MORE THAN 250MENU ITEMS WILL BE OPTIONS FORFOLKS.THEY’RE FROM 45 DIFFERENTRESTAURANTSND A FOOD TRUCKS ANDSTARTING AT 11:00 ON FRIDAYMORNING.THE CITY PARKING GARAGES AREGOING TO CHANGE TO FIVE DOLLARSA DAY.THIS IS UNTIL THE END OFHE TFESTIVAL ON SUNDAY NIGHT.YOU CAN ALSO PARK FOR FREE ATCOUNTY SQUARE AND JUST HOP ONTHE DOWNTOWN TROLLEY FOR SHUTTLESERVICE TO AND FROM THE FESTIVALAND IF YOU WANT MORE DETAILSWE’VE GOT YOU COVERED.BE WHY IF THEREFORE.COM SO IT’STHE NIGHT BEFORE LITTLE BIT OFNERVES HERE, BUT HONESTLY, MYFRIENDS ARE DOING PRETTY WELLAND THEY’RE EXCITED TO MEETEVERYONEN I THE UPCOMINGWEEKEND.SO FOR NOW L