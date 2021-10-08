DUNE Film - Timothee Chalamet

DUNE Film - Timothee Chalamet - Plot synopsis: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, DUNE tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence -- a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential -- only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

(Based on Frank Herbert's seminal bestseller of the same name.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster release date October 22, 2021 (in US theaters and on HBO MAX)