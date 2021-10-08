'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City': Trailer zum Survival-Horror

Raccoon City war einst Standort des Pharmaunternehmens Umbrella.
Jetzt wächst dort etwas Monströses heran, dem sich eine Gruppe Überlebender entgegenstellt.
Raccoon City war einst Standort des Pharmaunternehmens Umbrella.
Jetzt wächst dort etwas Monströses heran, dem sich eine Gruppe Überlebender entgegenstellt.
RESIDENT EVIL WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT..
We know there’s nothing romantic about places like Raccoon City or the Spencer Mansion, but that doesn’t mean we can’t crush..