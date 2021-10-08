Tennis star Andy Murray has been reunited with his shoes and wedding ring

“They still stink, but the shoes are back,” said a relieved Murray, after updating his followers about his lost items. The tennis player’s trainers — and his wedding ring, which was tied to them — were taken from underneath his car.
The Scot will face France’s Adrian Mannarino on the court on Friday
