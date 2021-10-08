Remembering John Lennon (Saturday, October 9th)

Remembering John Lennon.

John Winston Lennon was born on October 9, 1940.

Celebrate the life and legacy of the former Beatles member with these five facts.

1.

He was posthumously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

2.

Lennon’s influential single, “Give Peace a Chance,” became an anti-war anthem during the Vietnam War.

3.

The activist wrote the famous Beatles song, “All You Need Is Love.”.

4.

Lennon also recorded under the pseudonyms Dr. Winston O'Boogie, Rev.

Fred Gherkin, Dr. Dream, Mel Torment and more.

5.

Lennon’s final major performance was with Elton John at Madison Square Garden.

Happy Birthday, John Lennon!