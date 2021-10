Kylie Cantrall 'would love’ to collaborate with Liam Payne

Actress and singer Kylie Cantrall has said she “would love” to make music with former One Direction singer and co-star Liam Payne.

At the world premiere for her new film Ron’s Gone Wrong, she said: “I heard that he’s here … where’s he at because my little eight-year-old self is freaking out right now!” Report by Buseld.

