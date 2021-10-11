7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Monday, October 11
7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Monday, October 11
WKBW Buffalo
7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Monday, October 11
7 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. Update, Monday, October 11
SUMMERTIME HEAT RETURNS FORTHE DAY AS HIGHS HEAD UP TOBETWEEN 75-80 DEGREES!
THERECORD HIGH FOR MONDAY OF 82DEGREES WAS SET IN 1949.
THEWARMTH CONTINUES INTO TUESDAYWITH HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER70S.
THE BREEZES PICK UP A BITTOO, ESPECIALLY SOUTH OFBUFFALO.
DRY WEATHER COMES TOAN END AS SHOWERS AND AT-STORM OR TWO ARRIVE AFTERNOON..
THE WARM WEATHER STICKSHOME HEALTH CARE WORKERS MUSTSHOW THEY HAVE AT LEAS
7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Monday, October 11
7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Friday, October 8