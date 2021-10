Shehnaaz Gill Consoles Herself By Saying 'Honsla Rakh' 2 | First Appearance After Sidharth's Demise

Shehnaaz Gill is not in her comfort zone, but as they say, The SHOW MUST go on, Shehnaaz was seen promoting her film 'Honsla Rakh' after Sidharth Shukla's shocking demise.