Lala Kent 4th Annual Travel & Give Fundraiser Red Carpet

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent on the red carpet at the Travel & Give’s 4th annual “Travel with a Purpose” Fundraiser event held at TomTom Restaurant & Bar in West Hollywood, California USA on October 11, 2021.

“This video is available in HQ for editorial use only - Broadcast TV, online and worldwide use” ©MaximoTV