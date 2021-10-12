The Big Leap S01E05 We Were Just Babies

The Big Leap 1x05 "We Were Just Babies" Season 1 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - When a trip back to Gabby and Justin's high school leads to a big emotional reveal, both Gabby and the producers are left wondering how to best move forward.

Meanwhile, Nick tries his best to stage a very important conversation between Mike and Paula -- against their will.

Then, Reggie works to figure out how to cope with a new development in his relationship, and Julia struggles to relate to her daughters, while they cope with the changes in their family in the all-new “We Were Just Babies” episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, October 18th on FOX.