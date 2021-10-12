Daily Dividend Report: EPD,FAST,AON,AOS,EPR

The quarterly distribution will be paid Friday, November 12, 2021, to unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, October 29, 2021.

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution paid to limited partners holding Enterprise common units with respect to the third quarter of 2021 of $0.45 per unit, or $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis.

This distribution represents a 1.1 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the third quarter of 2020.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share to be paid in cash on November 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2021.

Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

Fastenal began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011.

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares.

The dividend is payable November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2021.

Directors of A.

O.

Smith today approved an eight percent increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.28 per share.

The dividend increase affects the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on November 15 to shareholders of record October 29.

EPR Properties today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders.

The dividend of $0.25 per common share is payable November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 29, 2021.

This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.00 per common share.