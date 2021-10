Woman receives $6,000 bill for IV a year after 18th surgery

Karen Butler, 67, said 18 abdominal surgeries have reduced her stomach to about the size of a golf ball since an ulcer first ruptured in 1996.

In 2020, her doctors decided it was time to operate again but first, they wanted to get Butler to a healthier weight.

To that end, her medical team ordered Butler to receive nutritional IVs, known as TPN, at home for several months prior to surgery last April.