Judge says healthcare workers can request religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccine

A federal judge has extended the temporary restraining order on the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for New York State health care workers until October 12.
Public school teachers and supporters march during a protest against the New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school..
The ruling sides with health care workers, and effectively protects the jobs of those who objected to the mandate on religious..