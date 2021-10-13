Plane Crashes Into Houses in California, Kills At Least Two

SANTEE, CALIFORNIA — At least two people died when a private, twin-engine C340 Cessna plane crashed in southern California on Monday afternoon, according to CNN.

The plane came down in the city of Santee in San Diego County at about 12:14 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration, with NBC 7 San Diego explaining that the pilot had failed in an attempt to land in a nearby field after “some sort of issue.” As the plane went down toward the intersection of Greencastle and Jeremy streets, witnesses said its wing made contact with a UPS truck that was nearing a stop sign, which killed its driver.

The plane’s fuselage then slid toward two homes and exploded, with Santee Fire Department Battalion Chief Justin Matsushita telling reporters two or three other houses had also sustained damage, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

Two residents were rescued by a group of neighbors.