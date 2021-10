Annapolis couple appears in court

ARE*BOTH FACING ESPIANAGECHARGES.

THEY'RE ACCUSED OFTRYING TO SELL TOP SECRET U-SMILITARY INFORMATION ATOFOREIGN GOVERNMENT.

WMAR-2NEWS ERIN MACPHERSON JOINS USLIVE TS MOHIRNING WITH HOWTHEIR FIRST FEDERAL COURTAPPEARANCE WENT AND WHAT'SNEXT FOR THEM.

ER?NOT MUCH HAPPENEATDYESTERDAY'S COURT HEARING ---THE BIG DECISION WILL BE ONFRIDAY, WHEN A JUDGE DECIDESIF THE COUPLE MUST STAINYJAIL UNTIL THEIR TRIAL.JONATHAN TOEBBE AND HIS WIFE,DIANA APPEARED BEFORE AFEDERAL JUDGE YESTERDAY FORTHE FIRST TIME.

THEY HADSEPARATE COURT HEARIS --NGWHERE THE JUDGE ASKED SOMEBASIC QUESTIONS AND THEY WEREEACH GIVEN A COURT APPOINTEDLAWYERTHAT.

'S ALSO WHEN THEFEDERAL PROESCUTOR FILED FORTHE COUPLE TO STAY IN JAIL --STRESSING THEY'RE A FLIGHTRISK IF THEY GET OUT ON BOND.THE FBI STATED THE COUPLE HADPASSPORTS AND AN ESCAPE PLANREADY TO GO.

THE TOEBBE'S AREACCUSED OF TRYING TO LLSERESTRICTED INFORMATION ABOUTTHE HIGHLY SOPHISTICATEDDESIGN OF THE VIRGINIA CLASSNUCLEAR POWERED SUBMARINE TO -AN UNNAMED GOVERNMENT.INVESTIGATORS SAY JONATHAN HIDSECRET DATA FILES IN A PEANUTBUTTER SANDWICH, A BANIDDAWRAPPER AND A PACK OF CHEWINGGUM -- AND THEN DROPPEDMHEAT PREARRANGED LOCATIONS WHILEDIANA WAS E THLOOKOUT.

AFT AERYEAR LONG INVESTIGATION - THETOEBBE'S WERE BOTH ARRESTEDOVER THE WEEKEND.

IF THEY'RECONVICTED - THEY COULD FACE UPTO LIFE IN PRISON.

THETOEBBE'S ANNAPOLIS NEIGHBORSAY THEY'RE DISTURBED BY TEHALLEGATIONS.

"I was shocked.Very shocked.

Disappointedthat someone would betray thecountry.

Very dapispointed."INVESTIGATORS SAY JONAANTHTOEBBE WAS ABLE TO GET THISCLASSIFIED INFORMATION BEING ANUCLEAR ENGINEER FOR THE NA.VYHIS WIFE - DIANA - WAS ASCHOOL TEACHER IN ANNAPOLIS ATTHE KEY SCHOOL.

SHE WORKED INTHE HUMANITIES DEPARTMENTTHERE FOR TEN YEA ARSND HASNOW BEEN PUT ON INDEFINITESUSPENSION.

WE ALSO LEARNEDE THCOUPLE HAS TWO CHILDRE-NNO OTHER INFORMATION ABOUTTHEM WAS RELEASED.

LI -VEEMC.A