Southwest Decreases Cancellations and Apologizes to Disappointed Travelers

Southwest Airlines is attempting to relieve customer tension due to ongoing disruptions and canceled flights.

The airline stated that poor weather conditions and issues with air traffic control contributed to the chaotic weekend.

Southwest Airlines extends a tremendous apology to our Customers and Employees for the flight cancellations and delays which occurred over the weekend and on Monday, Southwest Airlines, via statement .

I know it’s been a really rough weekend and obviously, I really feel for our customers and our people that are trying their best to serve our customers, but when an airline gets behind, it’s really hard to catch up, Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines CEO, via CNBC.

Close to 2,400 flights have been canceled since Oct.

9, peaking at 1,100 on Oct.

10.

Though other airlines experienced only minor cancellations, around 30% of Southwest’s departures were called off.

The majority of these flights were canceled due to a lack of available crew members.

Issues with staffing fueled a concerning amount of cancellations and delays at Southwest over the summer.

The airline had recently tightened its schedule in an attempt to avoid further disruptions.

The Southwest Airlines Pilot Association says 633 pilots reported fatigue in August 2021, an all-time high.

When you look at 2021 data, the sick rate is slowly creeping up as our crews continue to get worn down by the operation.

The fatigue data corroborates that statistic, Southwest Airlines Pilot Association, via statement