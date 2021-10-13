Dean Cain Says Superman Coming Out As Bisexual in New Comic Book ‘Isn’t Bold or Brave’

On Oct.

11, DC Comics revealed that Jon Kent, the new Superman and son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, .

Will come out as bisexual in the fifth issue of 'Superman: Son of Kal-El.'.

Cain, who played the Man of Steel in the 90s TV series 'Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,' .

Weighed in on the matter while appearing on 'Fox & Friends' on Oct.

12.

They said it's a bold new direction.

I say they're bandwagoning, Dean Cain, on 'Fox & Friends'.

Cain added that it's not "bold or brave or some crazy new direction.".

If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave, Dean Cain, on 'Fox & Friends'.

But brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran where they'll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay, Dean Cain, on 'Fox & Friends'.

The issue in which Jon Kent falls for reporter Jay Nakamura will be available on Nov.

9