Dad and son weep uncontrollably when 'miracle' baby is placed in their arms

A father and son's emotional reaction to meeting their 'miracle' newborn daughter/sister is going viral and bringing millions to tears.Posted to the Instagram account @baby__adorable but originally filmed and uploaded by dad @joaoprudencioneto, the touching footage quickly amassed millions of views and thousands of comments.According to João's video, his newborn daughter Giovanna was a "miracle" that the family had vehemently prayed for.His Instagram caption for the video reads (translated from Portuguese): "After having our first child David, I became infertile"."We prayed every day for a miracle.

I was a father again without any artificial procedures.

Glory to God!

All this emotion is for the miracle performed; my wife is very well and happy!".Now, little David, baby Giovanna and their dad João are warming hearts everywhere with their touching story and emotional video.Thousands of Instagram users shared their feelings in the comments of the sweet video."This made my heart overflow," a user shared