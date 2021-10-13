Man faces backlash after ‘choosing’ a football game over his friend’s wedding

A husband is under fire for choosing a football game over his wife.He asked for advice on Reddit's "Am I the A****** (AITA)" forum."AITA for choosing a football game over a wedding?" he explained."So my wife's friend has a wedding coming up this Sunday that is a few hours away from where we live."For anyone who follows football, this is a special week in sports history because Tom Brady is returning to play the New England Patriots."To be honest I totally forgot about the wedding day until a few weeks ago."and when I realized the date I was devastated but I didn't know how to approach the wife," he wrote."I knew it would look bad so last weekI reached out to her gay best friend Tito and asked if he had any plans for this Sunday."He didn't and was actually thrilled at the idea of accompanying my wife as a plus one 'cause he loves dancing."So I floated this to her.

And she flipped."So I floated this to her.



I'm not going to the game, I'm watching on TV.Redditors felt the husband was totally wrong."You are letting your wife down for something you can record and watch later," one person commented