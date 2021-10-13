US To Reopen Canadian and Mexican Borders to Fully-Vaccinated Visitors

On October 13, the United States announced plans to reopen its land borders with Mexico and Canada to fully-vaccinated travelers in November.

The BBC explains that unvaccinated travelers will still not be allowed to enter the U.S. from Mexico or Canada by land.

However, travelers can enter the country via air after showing a negative COVID-19 test.

Travel to America from Mexico and Canada has been halted due to the pandemic since March of 2020.

We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner, Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Secretary, via BBC.

This approach will provide ample time for essential travelers... to get vaccinated, Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Secretary, via BBC.

On August 9, Canada opened its border to fully-vaccinated travelers from the U.S. Mexico has kept its border open throughout the pandemic.

The decision to reopen has garnered praise from U.S. lawmakers.

Kudos to President Biden for doing the right thing and increasing cross border travel between Canada and the US, Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senate Majority Leader, via BBC.

This reopening will be welcome news to countless businesses, medical providers, families, and loved ones that depend on travel across the northern border, Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Senator, via BBC