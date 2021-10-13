White House Tells Governors To Prepare To Vaccinate Children

On Oct.

12, White House officials reportedly informed the country's governors to prepare their states to begin vaccinating children against COVID-19.

The White House said it plans to begin the widespread campaign in early November.

The United States has reportedly purchased enough pediatric doses to inoculate 28 million children.

Dosages will be about a third of what is being given to adults.

The vaccine will be distributed across the country to pediatricians, health clinics and pharmacies.

It will be free.

Officials said to expect an early influx of anxious parents clamoring for the vaccine to protect their children.

It's important that all of us recognize that parents have been waiting for a pediatric vaccine for a long time, so they will understandably be very eager to get their kids vaccinated.., Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Coordinator, via call with governors.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer recently conducted a study on 4,500 elementary-school-aged kids from Finland, Spain, Poland and the United States.

Details on the study have yet to be released, though Pfizer reports that the lower dose had proven to be safe and effective.

Trials concerning the vaccine's efficacy in toddlers and preschoolers are ongoing.

Results are expected by the end of the year.

A COVID-19 vaccine suitable for young children is anticipated by early 2022