So Late So Soon Movie

So Late So Soon Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Half a century into their marriage, Chicago artists Jackie and Don Seiden approach the fragility of their elderly lives in their own distinct ways.

Jackie, notorious for her unbound energy, is constantly on the move, inspired to create works of art while also maintaining the couple’s multistory, eccentric Victorian house.

Don steadily sketches in his notebook while facing alarming interruptions to his health.

Filmmaker Daniel Hymanson immersed himself with the Seidens, on-and-off for five years, capturing the hardships of aging as well as a view into enduring companionship, in this charming character study.

In select cinemas November 2021.

Directed by Daniel Hymanson Produced by Trace Henderson, Josh Penn, Kellen Quinn, Noah Stahl