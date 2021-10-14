Israel is subtly changing its stance on the Iran nuclear deal

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government has quietly shifted its position on the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, marking a break from the position of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
CNN’s Hadas Gold reports.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government has quietly shifted its position on the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, marking a break from the position of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
CNN’s Hadas Gold reports.
Strikes against Iran-affiliated targets are on the rise and a prisoner deal with Hamas still seems far off. Amid this upheaval,..