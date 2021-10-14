Chicago civil rights icon Timuel Black dies at 102

Chicago civil rights icon Timuel Black has died at the age of 102.
He was an organizer of the March on Washington in 1963 and dedicated his life to teaching the history of Black America to the next generation.
