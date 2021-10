Police confirm that a suspect attempted to steal an ATM at Security Square Mall early Thursday morning.

Suspect attempts to steal ATM at Security Square Mall early Thursday morning

THIS MORNING.

AND AS YOU CANSEE, THEY CAUSED QUITE A BITOF DAMAGE.

IT HAPPENED AROUND3-15 THIS MORNING.

A DRIVERDROVE THROUGH A MALLDOOR...AND HIT AN A-M-TSEVERAL TIMES.

THEY THEN TRIEDTO LIFT IT ONTO THEIRVEHICLE...BUT COLDN'T..O.STHEY