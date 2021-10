Tucson Classics Car Show revs back to life

THEIR GARAGES LAST YEAR.

NINEON YOUR SIDE'S RYAN FISH --TAKES US TO THE TUCSONCLASSICS CAR SHOW.AFTER A COVID CANCELLATION LASTYEARTHE ROTARY CLUB OFTUCSON'S CLASSICS CAR SHOWREVVED BACK TO LIFE ONSATURDAY.

WELCOMING HUNDREDSOF CARS AND THOUSANDS OFPEOPLE.

"WE SOLD OUT OUR CARSPACES FOR OUR CAR ENTRANTSTHE EARLIEST EVER." A LOT OFHORSEPOWERAND LOCAL STARPOWER.

"NOW THAT I CAME, IT'SAMAZING.

I WILL NOT MISS ITAGAIN." ARIZONA WOMEN'SBASKETBALL COACH ADIA BARNESWAS THIS YEAR'S GRAND MARSHALAND SHE BROUGHT HER TEAM ALONGFOR THE RIDE.

"BEAUTIFUL CARSTHAT I FALL IN LOVE WITH.

SOMEREMIND ME OF WHEN I WAS ACHILD.

SOME I'VE NEVER SEENEFBORE, LIKE THIS ONE& IT'SJUST GOOD TO GO OUT AND MEETPEOPLE AND I THINK THAT'S WHYTUCSON HAS GOTTEN BEHI US,NDBECAUSE WE GO OUT IN THECOMMUNITY AND DO STUFF LIKETHIS." MODELS FROM 1921 TO2021 ON DISPLAY.

100 YEARS OFCARS& AS THE ROTARY CLUB OFTUCSON CELEBRATES ITS 100THBIRTHDAY.

"WE'RE THE LARGESTCLUB IN THE STATE& TO US, IT'S100 YEARS OF SERVICE, SERVICEABOVE SELF TO OUR COMMUNITY."THE CLUB IS PLEDGG IN250THOUSAND DOARLLS TO THE PIMAJTED INNOVATIVE LEAINRNGCENTER.

"TRAINS A ENDDUCATESSTUDENTS THAT ARE GOING TOHOPEFULLY HAVE WONDERL FUJOBSTO STAY IN OUR COMMUNITY,HELPING OUR BUSINESS COMMUNITYTO BE A GREAT SUCCESS."VISITORS WITH AN UP-CLOSE VIEWOF THE CARS& AND YES,SOMETIMES WE EVEN GET TO SITBEHIND THE WHEEL FOR A LITTLEBIT, TOO.

OWNERS LIKEMICKEY-MILES FELTON AND HIS'62 CORVETTE ARE LIVING OUT ADREAM BY SHARING THESECLASSICS WITH STRANGERS.

"YOUMEET PEOPLE THAT HAD THAT CAROR THEY RELATE TO THE CAR, YOUKNOW, WHEN THEY WERE YOUNGER&YOU HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO LETPEOPLE SEE THINGS THAT THEYHAVEN'T SEEN IN A WHILE." INTUCSON RYAN FISH KGUN NINE ONYOUR SIDE.