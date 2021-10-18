Mercedes-Benz S 680 GUARD 4MATIC Interior Design in obsidian black

Mercedes-Benz has been building special-protection vehicles since 1928 and thus for over 90 years.

Customers of the new S 680 GUARD 4MATIC benefit from these many years of experience.

The integrated protection system (iSS) reaches a new level: whereas the necessary protective materials were previously integrated into the standard body shell structure for the GUARD saloons, a GUARD-specific body shell of protective elements has now been developed.

This self-supporting protective cell represents the core of the iSS.

Ultimately, the (aluminium) outer skin serves as a design cover and ensures an inconspicuous appearance.

In addition to the armouring, the iSS includes the adaptation of the suspension, engine and transmission to ensure handling that is virtually on a par with that of the production vehicle.

Due to a parallel development process alongside the large-scale production models, the longevity of the GUARD vehicles also reaches series production level.

In addition to the unseen armouring elements, the transparent area of the windows is an integral and essential part of the protection concept.

The material and thickness of the multi-layer glass 'sandwich' meet the high requirements of the VR10 safety classification.

The inner surfaces of the glass are coated with polycarbonate for splinter protection.

Despite their comprehensive protective effect, they offer excellent visibility.

And they have been integrated in such a way that they are not noticeable at first glance - another significant advantage of the integrated protection system.