Vampire Princess To Girl Next Door | TRANSFORMED

SPOTTED at her stately castle home in Sweden, Victoria Lovelace describes herself as a magical vampire princess.

The 32-year-old alternative model and beauty entrepreneur has had a lifelong obsession with vampires as well as the aesthetic inspired by the folklore creature.

Victoria told Truly: "My family actually owns the castle.

I get so much inspiration just living here." Victoria and her musician husband, Dracul Grotesque, are known on social media as the couple who dress as vampires every day.

Victoria even had permanent fangs installed to immerse herself in the vampire lifestyle.

With a wardrobe full of black clothes and gothic accessories, Victoria has never tried putting on anything in neutral colours or high street fashion.

But today, the vampire princess decides to swap her vintage garments for a casual chic look in an extreme transformation.

She will reveal the after look to Dracul, who has never seen his wife dressing in a different style.

Will Dracul still recognise his beloved vampire princess?

