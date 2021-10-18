Couple drives hours to save late grandfather's dog before he's put down

A couple's bittersweet story of how they got their dog has won the hearts of TikTokers.When Ashton Hart got the news that his grandfather passed away from COVID-19, he wondered if any pets were left behind.Hart was estranged from his grandpa and hadn't spoken to the man in six years.Soon, he discovered there was an orphaned dog.Ashton and his husband drove three hours — and back — to retrieve the Australian Shepherd that they hardly knew.Hart and his husband named the rescue Oatmilk Latte.While Oatmilk Latte is liking his new home, the couple says the canine is still mourning