Experts say burnout and better pay could be why people are quitting their jobs at a record rate

People are quitting their jobs now more than ever leaving the employees left feeling overworked and underpaid.
People are quitting their jobs now more than ever leaving the employees left feeling overworked and underpaid.
THE PLACES WHERE YOU CAN DO THATPOSTED ONbc aactionnews.com.THE PANDEMIC HAS CREATED NEWREALITIES THAT WILL CONTINUEEVEN AFTER THIS CHAPTER CLOSES.TONIGHT WE'RE GOING TO GOIN-DEPTH ON THE SHIFT IN THEWORK FORCE.PEOPLE ARE QUITTING THEIR JOBSNOW MORE THAN EVER AND THAT ISLEAVING THE EMPLOYEES LEFTBEHIND FEELING OVERWORKED ANDUNDERPAID.TONIGHT WENDY TAKES A CLOSERLOOK OVER WHAT IT COULD MEAN FORTHE FUTURE OF THE WORKPLACE.
Many small-business owners in South Korea recognize themselves in the cash-strapped characters of the wildly popular Netflix drama..
US Poverty Declined Last Year , As Government Aid Made Up for Lost Jobs.
According to 'The New York Times,' government relief..
Over 4 million Americans quit their jobs in September, extending a streak of record walkouts. They're probably unlocking better pay..