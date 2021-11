The Rookie S04E05 A.C.H.

The Rookie 4x05 "A.C.H." Season 4 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - When a new designer drug hits LA streets, it turns users into “zombies,” and Officer Nolan and the team have a Halloween they won’t soon forget.

Back at home, Lucy questions whether her apartment building might be haunted on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” Sunday, October 31st, on ABC.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.