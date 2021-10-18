'I have concerns': Mother of Ahmaud Arbery as jury selection begins in murder trial

The jury selection has begun for the three men accused of chasing down and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man out for a jog in Georgia.
CNN’s Martin Savidge reports.
Jury selection is about to begin in the trial of the three white men charged in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.
Hundreds of people have been ordered to report for jury duty in Georgia for what could be a long, laborious effort to find jurors..