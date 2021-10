Uttarakhand: At least 5 dead as rain washes away bridges; house collapses | Oneindia News

According to news agency PTI, at least five people, including three labourers from Nepal, have been killed so far in Uttarakhand; Yesterday, while addressing a gathering, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi; A Shiv Sena leader filed a petition to the Supreme Court claiming that Aryan Khan's fundamental rights are being violated; External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar partook in the first quadrilateral meeting with his counterparts from the US, Israel and the UAE.

