Kartik Aryan shines in explosive trailer of 'Dhamaka'

Filmmaker Ram Madhavni, who directed 'Neerja' and the 2020 Disney+ Hotstar special 'Aarya', is back with yet another compelling story.

'Dhamaka', starring Kartik Aryan, is his latest offering and its trailer was officially released here on Tuesday.

