ET Canada Meets The Cast Of The New ‘Chucky’ TV Series
ET Canada Meets The Cast Of The New ‘Chucky’ TV Series

Chucky is getting ready to "kill it" on the small screen, as the murderous doll returns for a brand new TV series.

The show features a whole new cast, with the exception of Brad Dourif (Chucky) and Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany).