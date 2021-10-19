The Town Movie (2010) - Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm

The Town Movie (2010) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Academy Award® winner Ben Affleck writes, directs and stars in this crime drama/romance.

Based on the novel The Prince of Thieves by Chuck Hogan, Affleck's film follows a career criminal (Affleck) who finds himself romantically involved with the manager of a bank (Rebecca Hall) he held up.

A high-stakes love triangle develops when an equally infatuated FBI agent (Mad Men's Jon Hamm) arrives in the pursuit of justice.

Stolen cash and a stolen heart lead to a relationship that could destroy this prince of thieves.